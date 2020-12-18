Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.35.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.