Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. Calix has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

