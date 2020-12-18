Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells $123,850.00 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $658.18 million, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMBM. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cambium Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

