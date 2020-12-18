Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$14.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CCO opened at C$16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,392.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.89.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

