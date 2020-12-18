Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$17.50 at Eight Capital

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) alerts:

CCO opened at C$16.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.89. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,392.50.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.