Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to $19.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,313,000.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.