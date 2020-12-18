Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $19.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $856.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts predict that Camtek will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 48,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

