Canaccord Genuity Raises HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Price Target to $1.25

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HEXO. BidaskClub upgraded HEXO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.10.

HEXO stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HEXO by 17.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

