Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$495.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$429.69.

CP opened at C$436.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$424.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$389.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of C$252.00 and a 12-month high of C$444.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3398907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

