Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.53

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 127921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,918 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.