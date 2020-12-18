Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.86. Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 8,121 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.58 million and a P/E ratio of -19.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Get Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) alerts:

In other Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,700.

Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia, as well as Hard Cash and Nigel properties situated in Nunavut; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canarc Resource Corp. (CCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.