Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) PT Set at €56.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €44.86 ($52.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.87. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.35.

Cancom SE (COK.F) Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

