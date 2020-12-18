Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Capgemini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capgemini presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

