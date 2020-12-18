Capreit (TSE:CAR) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Capreit (TSE:CAR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$1.17. The company had revenue of C$221.42 million during the quarter.

