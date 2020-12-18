Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotia Howard Weill

Scotia Howard Weill reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 2.26. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.