Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Cardano has a total market cap of $5.19 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016391 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014336 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00012127 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003200 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

