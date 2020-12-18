Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.17.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.3% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 759,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 162,739 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardtronics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,704,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.