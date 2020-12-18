CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.79

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 169,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

