CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $102.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.57. 22,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14. CarMax has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.