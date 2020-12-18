Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVNA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.77.

CVNA opened at $271.99 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $277.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.75.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,466,979 shares of company stock worth $589,289,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 159.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $312,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 400.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 43.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

