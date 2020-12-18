Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) PT Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CASA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Casa Systems stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.97.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 133,676 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

