Cascend Securities Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $140.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective raised by Cascend Securities from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

