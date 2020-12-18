Casey M. Nault Sells 50,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

CDE opened at $11.09 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $2,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,352,000 after purchasing an additional 367,648 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $6,707,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,336,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 240,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

