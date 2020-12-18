Casino Betting Coin Market Capitalization Tops $3.52 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $62,148.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casino Betting Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00377087 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.92 or 0.02445749 BTC.

About Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

Casino Betting Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.