Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Caspian has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00059484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00375684 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian (CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.