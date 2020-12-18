Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading Up 10.8%

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $67.67. 2,588,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,204% from the average session volume of 198,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 36,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,860,793.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,461,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,214,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,592 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,342 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after buying an additional 105,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

