Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBIO. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CBIO opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 14,694.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 159,579 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.