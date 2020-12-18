Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a positive rating in a report on Monday. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.53.

The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.83. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $183.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

