Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

