CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,830. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the period. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,323,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 322,401 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

