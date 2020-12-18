Ceconomy’s (MTTRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

About Ceconomy

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

