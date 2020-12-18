Celer Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.49 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $29.96 million and $3.49 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00374539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network's official website is www.celer.network/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, TOKOK and Gate.io.

