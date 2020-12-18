Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%. Analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celsion in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

