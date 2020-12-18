Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.1-116.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.74 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.09 on Friday. Centene has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.08.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.