Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.45.

Get Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 9.39%.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.