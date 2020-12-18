Centrality Trading Down 23% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Centrality has traded 23% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $50.89 million and $2.31 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00058860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00376091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

CENNZ is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.