Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $52.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

CCS opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

