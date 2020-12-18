Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.74

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.74 and last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 4994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 218,069 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 36.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203,867 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,278,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

