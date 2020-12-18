CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.21.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 357,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 388.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 179,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 143,022 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

