Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Director Philip P. Breitfeld Sells 31,443 Shares

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Champions Oncology stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.