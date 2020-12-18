Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Champions Oncology stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.06 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.29. Champions Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSBR. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 120,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,752 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

