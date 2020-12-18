Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.60

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) (LON:CHAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.04. Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 719,789 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a market cap of £32.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR.L) Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

