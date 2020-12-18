Charles Race Sells 1,789 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $463,189.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,229.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $11,863,000.00.

OKTA stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $273.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

