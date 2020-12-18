Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 7.4%

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.79 and last traded at $112.07. Approximately 658,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 517,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

