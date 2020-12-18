Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price was up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 1,699,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 588,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

