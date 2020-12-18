Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securiti reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 342,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 182,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

