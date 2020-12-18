Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $110.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.94.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,289. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.88 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $3,482,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,894,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,609 shares of company stock worth $31,252,304. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chewy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Chewy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chewy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

