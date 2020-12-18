China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.23

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Communications Construction from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Communications Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

