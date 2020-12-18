China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS) Stock Price Up 2.1%

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 298,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 218,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs (NASDAQ:CIFS)

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

