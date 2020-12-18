Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.69. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $23,534,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,911,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.